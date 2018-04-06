Fashion & Beauty

#AllBlackWithADoek: SA's fashion tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

06 April 2018 - 12:32 By Thango Ntwsa
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (left) chats to singer Miriam Makeba on June 11 1991; the colours of her outfit are a subtle nod to the ANC.
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (left) chats to singer Miriam Makeba on June 11 1991; the colours of her outfit are a subtle nod to the ANC.
Image: Getty Images

Photos of South Africans donning doeks are flooding social media sites as people enthusiastically respond to the ANC's call to honour the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela by pairing an all black outfit with a doek, head scarf or beret today.

The doek is a fitting tribute to this iconic feminist and activist, who famously wore one to court as a sign of protest against the Apartheid justice system when her then husband, Nelson Mandela, was on trial for leaving the country without a valid passport in 1962. 

Madikizela-Mandela continued to wear head wraps throughout her life, inspiring countless others to proudly embrace their African heritage.

Here are some of the many #AllBlackWithADoek photos circulating on social media today:

#AllBlackWithADoek #RipMamaWinnie #CountMeIn

A post shared by Tess Chauke (@tess1s) on

#allblackwithadoek

A post shared by Lwazi Konza (@lwazikonza) on

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela perfected the art of power dressing

While the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was never afraid to speak her mind, she often made bold statements with her sartorial choices too.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Twitter reacts to famous funeral artist's drawing of Ma Winnie: Who's that?

"We don't know who that is but she's definitely not our Mama Winnie," said Twitter
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

High-level funeral to honour Ma Winnie

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s special official funeral is at the highest level the government could give a civilian in honouring her‚ Minister in the ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela perfected the art of power dressing Fashion & Beauty
  2. Stevie Wonder tweeted for the first time - what he said is lit! Lifestyle
  3. Jozi's abandoned Carlton Hotel was once super luxe. Now it looks like this Travel
  4. What really happens inside the world’s most exclusive sex club? Lifestyle
  5. 5 interesting things you didn't know about the late Maya Angelou Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
How it unfolded: Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data saga
X