The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Trevor Noah, this is what you should have worn to the Met Gala

07 May 2019 - 17:29 By Staff reporter
Trevor Noah wearing a T-shirt reading 'This is all a formality' at the 2019 Met Gala.
Trevor Noah wearing a T-shirt reading 'This is all a formality' at the 2019 Met Gala.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The Met Gala is not called fashion's biggest night for nothing — A-listers really go all out with their outfits. Or, most of them do anyway.

For this year's event, actor Billy Porter dressed like a golden Egyptian god; he was carried into the venue on the shoulders of six burly men before literally spreading his wings on the pink carpet.

Billy Porter made a grand entrance at the 2019 Met Gala.
Billy Porter made a grand entrance at the 2019 Met Gala.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Actor Ezra Miller arrived in a cloak holding a mask of his own face on a stick. He soon de-robed to reveal a diamante-crusted pinstripe suit, but all eyes were on his optical illusion make-up: seven eyes stared back at the photographers covering the event.

Musician Jared Leto looked strangely regal in bejewelled Gucci carting around a wax replica of his own head like a clutch bag.

Actor Ezra Miller at the 2019 Met Gala.
Actor Ezra Miller at the 2019 Met Gala.
Image: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Actor Jared Leto at the 2019 Met Gala.
Actor Jared Leto at the 2019 Met Gala.
Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Then there was Trevor Noah. SA's superstar celeb showed up in a boring black suit paired with a white T-shirt reading "This is all a formality".  As one Twitter user put it, Noah's look was the equivalent of "going to a Halloween party with a 'this is my costume' shirt".

Perhaps Trevor was stumped by the event's somewhat confusing camp dress code? He shouldn't have been. As Andrew Bolton, curator of the Met's Costume Institute, said: "The purpose of camp is to put a smile on our faces and a warm glow in our hearts" — and making us smile is something the comedian is usually brilliant at."

WATCH | The invitation-only event, famed for its A-list celebrities and haute couture gowns, is a benefit for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and also marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit.

So, Trevor, we'd like to offer our services as your stylists for 2020's Met Gala. As proof of our fashion prowess, here are a couple outfits from recent runway shows we think you would have slayed in at this year's event:

Libertine Autumn/Winter 2019.
DOTTY ABOUT IT Libertine Autumn/Winter 2019.
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Thom Browne Autumn/Winter 2019/20.
FABULOUSLY GENDER FLUID Thom Browne Autumn/Winter 2019/20.
Image: Estrop/Getty Images

