IN PICTURES | Weird & wonderful fashion on the #SONA19 red carpet
Mzansi's political movers-and-shakers showed off their fashion prowess on the red carpet ahead of the second state of the nation address for 2019 on Thursday evening.
As one Twitter user put it, Sona is like SA's answer to the Met Gala. We agree, primarily because the outfits can be just as weird and wonderful.
So who slayed and who dismayed with their wardrobe choices? You decide:
Shadow Minister of The Presidency @SollyMalatsi, and Deputy Shadow Minister of Tourism @HlangananiGumbi arrive at Parliament ahead of #SONA19 pic.twitter.com/8TZABtJNT0— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) June 20, 2019
Our Shadow Minister of Health, and first term Parliamentarian - @Siviwe_G #SONA19 pic.twitter.com/ExE51fyS9h— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) June 20, 2019
[Red Carpet] @NazleySharif MP pic.twitter.com/ltjNeZlfWS— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) June 20, 2019
[Red Carpet] Ms Grace Tseke MP #SONA2019 #6thParliament pic.twitter.com/AFCS8IyXlT— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) June 20, 2019
[Red Carpet] @PublicProtector Adv Busisiwe Mkwebane #SONA2019 #6thParliament pic.twitter.com/zrAUcYkphI— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) June 20, 2019