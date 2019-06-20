The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN PICTURES | Weird & wonderful fashion on the #SONA19 red carpet

20 June 2019 - 17:48 By Staff reporter
Police minister Bheki Cele and his wife, Thembeka Ngcobo, at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Police minister Bheki Cele and his wife, Thembeka Ngcobo, at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander

Mzansi's political movers-and-shakers showed off their fashion prowess on the red carpet ahead of the second state of the nation address for 2019 on Thursday evening.

As one Twitter user put it, Sona is like SA's answer to the Met Gala. We agree, primarily because the outfits can be just as weird and wonderful.  

So who slayed and who dismayed with their wardrobe choices? You decide:

DA leader Mmusi Maimane and his wife, Natalie, at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane and his wife, Natalie, at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander
ANC MP Bernice Swarts at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
ANC MP Bernice Swarts at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander
DA MP Phumzile Van Damme at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
DA MP Phumzile Van Damme at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander
Mandla Mandela and his wife, Rabia Clarke, at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Mandla Mandela and his wife, Rabia Clarke, at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander
ANC MP Dikeledi Mahlangu at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
ANC MP Dikeledi Mahlangu at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander
ANC MP Dikeledi Direko at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
ANC MP Dikeledi Direko at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander
Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald and his wife at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald and his wife at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana
Deputy minister of communications Pinky Kekana at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Deputy minister of communications Pinky Kekana at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana
Good Party leader and minister of public works Patricia de Lille at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Good Party leader and minister of public works Patricia de Lille at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana
Minister for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Minister for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana
Pheladi Mphahlele at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Pheladi Mphahlele at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Sona 2.0: What the people want

President Cyril Ramaphosa will present his state of the nation address (Sona) on June 19 2019 and Mzansi is divided.
Politics
6 hours ago

WATCH | What Mzansi wants from Sona: jobs, land and funding for small businesses

President Cyril Ramaphosa has his hands full ahead of his Sona address on Thursday evening as South Africans share their concerns on Twiter.
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Thickleeyonce's big break: local plus-size model bags Calvin Klein gig The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Gold-digging has become a guilt-free 'career' for SA's young women Lifestyle
  3. Nail polish changes colour in the presence of date-rape drugs Lifestyle
  4. Why can't I use headphones or a laptop while my plane lands? Travel
  5. Colonel Sanders goes vegan: KFC trials meat-free fried 'chicken' burger Food

Latest Videos

Hilarious 'school holiday' dance video goes viral
Minimal disruptions as #AlexShutdown takes to the streets again
X