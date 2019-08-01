Meghan Markle launches fashion label to help working women

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is using her eye for fashion for good, by creating a clothing line to help those in need.

Markle was a guest editor for British Vogue and announced that she has partnered with various outlets to create a capsule line of clothing. For every piece that is sold, another will be donated to Smart Works, an organisation that gives clothing to women in need, reports People magazine.

"The Duchess was moved by the impactful work being done by this non profit organisation that helps women into the workforce, equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready," reads a statement on the duke, Prince Harry, and duchess's Instagram page.

The duchess was appointed the Royal Patron of Smart Works in January.

"At Smart Works, the donations from woman to woman are "not a hand-me-down, but rather a hand being held," wrote Meghan.