Meghan Markle launches fashion label to help working women

01 August 2019 - 10:03 By Jessica Levitt
Meghan Markle is making a difference her way.
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is using her eye for fashion for good, by creating a clothing line to help those in need.

Markle was a guest editor for British Vogue and announced that she has partnered with various outlets to create a capsule line of clothing. For every piece that is sold, another will be donated to Smart Works, an organisation that gives clothing to women in need, reports People magazine.

"The Duchess was moved by the impactful work being done by this non profit organisation that helps women into the workforce, equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready," reads a statement on the duke, Prince Harry, and duchess's Instagram page.

The duchess was appointed the Royal Patron of Smart Works in January.

"At Smart Works, the donations from woman to woman are "not a hand-me-down, but rather a hand being held," wrote Meghan.

Spotlight on: Smart Works We are proud to be supporting a very special initiative this autumn for @SmartWorksCharity! After quiet visits to Smartworks over the last year, The Duchess was moved by the impactful work being done by this non profit organisation that helps women into the workforce, equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready. Throughout her visits she noticed that while the donations were plentiful, they were also notably a combination of mismatched items and colours which weren’t always the right stylistic choices or sizes that didn’t necessarily “suit” the job at hand: to make a woman feel confident and inspired as she walked into her job interview. As a result, launching this autumn, The Duchess will be supporting a collective to help equip the women of Smart Works with the key workwear essentials they need as they enter into the workplace. This initiative is supported by four generous brands who share the vision to empower the women of Smart Works to look and feel 💯 as they bravely venture in to what can often be a daunting environment for those who have been out of the job market. The brands have come together to work towards this united force for good, “[reframing] the idea of charity as community,” as The Duchess writes in a piece for this month’s British Vogue. They will follow the 1:1 model where an item from the collection purchased is an item shared with a woman of Smart Works because “not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story; it reminds us we are in it together.” For more information on how you can be part of another woman’s success story visit @smartworkscharity. Special thanks to: @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer, @MishaNonoo, @InsideJigsaw for supporting this very special organisation. And to find out more, read the September issue of @BritishVogue and stay tuned for more exciting updates this autumn. Photo©️SussexRoyal

The Vogue issue, Forces for Change, focused on women breaking barriers and featured more than 15 women who challenged stereotypes and broke boundaries.

