*Apartment's conceptual fragrances are inspired by still images
Founder of the niche Jozi brand, Leigh-Anne Drakes, has made it her mission to break away from the sameness of commercial perfume shelves. She tells us more
09 February 2020 - 00:00
What led you to start *Apartment?
Historically I had little interest in perfume and the fragrance industry in general and never wore fragrances. However, about 10 years ago a shift in the industry started and it piqued my curiosity. It was driven by technological advancements, as well as a growing collective desire to a break away from the sameness that cluttered the commercial perfume shelves. One particular nose, Sissel Tolaas, and the left-field work she did, fascinated me. From then, I was hooked...
