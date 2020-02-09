*Apartment's conceptual fragrances are inspired by still images

Founder of the niche Jozi brand, Leigh-Anne Drakes, has made it her mission to break away from the sameness of commercial perfume shelves. She tells us more

What led you to start *Apartment?



Historically I had little interest in perfume and the fragrance industry in general and never wore fragrances. However, about 10 years ago a shift in the industry started and it piqued my curiosity. It was driven by technological advancements, as well as a growing collective desire to a break away from the sameness that cluttered the commercial perfume shelves. One particular nose, Sissel Tolaas, and the left-field work she did, fascinated me. From then, I was hooked...