Mandla, Rabia are Sona fashion goals - four times they rocked red carpet

14 February 2020 - 12:16 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Mandla Mandela and his wife, Rabia, are always on point when it comes to Sona red carpet fashion.
Image: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas

Politicians got out their best for the state of the nation address (Sona) red carpet, but it was Mandla Mandela and his wife Rabia who stole the show ... yet again.

While most MPs dazzle in luxurious designer dresses at Sona, the couple consistently serve up looks in the best dressed category by rocking different designs of their traditional Xhosa attire. 

Here are four times Mandla and Rabia cemented their reputation as the king and queen of Sona fashion:

SONA 2020

Mandla Mandela and his wife, Rabia Clarke, arrive at Sona 2020.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana

SONA 2019

Mandla and Rabia at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander

SONA 2018

Mandla and Rabia on the red carpet before the state of the nation address in Cape Town on February 16 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander

SONA 2017

Mandla and Rabia Mandela on the Sona red carpet in 2017.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

