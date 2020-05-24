Drab monotone masks make way for more sophisticated, trendy protective facewear

If you want to invoke your inner superhero in the age of Covid-19, just slip on a Batman or Wonder Woman face mask.

Perhaps you want to honour your dog or cat by stepping out in a pet-inspired mask or add a bit of glamour to your next trip to the supermarket with a crystal-encrusted or sequined variety?

There's even a solution for spectacle wearers whose lenses fog up - a mask that comes with a nose plate.

When the government proclaimed face masks mandatory for people in SA, struggling entrepreneurs grabbed the opportunity to reinvent their businesses by pushing the envelope with wacky and stylish designs.

The drab monotone masks that initially sufficed for most South Africans are quickly making way for more sophisticated, trendy and humorous protective facewear.

About two months ago, Kathrine Fleur was dazzling the bodybuilding world with her bling bikinis for women competitors.

But Fleur, who won social media fame three years ago by creating a R5,000 stone-encrusted bikini for US professional fitness model Leah Ward, had to reinvent herself when the coronavirus struck SA.