Royals share funny, sweet images of Prince Harry as he turns 36

Scholarship initiated in celebration of royal birthdays raises more than R2m

15 September 2020 - 11:48 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Family members and fans have wished Britain's Prince Harry a happy birthday. File image.
Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Members of the British royal family have joined fans in wishing the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, a happy 36th birthday.

The prince is celebrating the milestone in California, where he and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved with their son Archie after their exit as senior members of the royal family.

The queen, Prince Charles and the Cambridges all took to social media to post birthday wishes for the duke, alongside images featuring the prince. The duke and duchess of Cambridge posted a funny image of Harry “outrunning” the couple alongside a short message to the prince.

Queen Elizabeth and Harry's father, Prince Charles, also posted images of themselves with Harry alongside sweet messages to the father of one.

Meanwhile, the Campaign for Female Education (Camfed) announced that they'd raised $166,000 (about R2.7m) so far for the #InspiredbyMeghan and #InspiredbyHarry Scholarship for Women's Education.

The fundraiser was initiated by a group called the Sussex Squad in celebration of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's birthdays.

The scholarship will be awarded to deserving African women studying nursing, engineering and journalism.

See more birthday wishes to the prince:

