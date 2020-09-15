Royals share funny, sweet images of Prince Harry as he turns 36
Scholarship initiated in celebration of royal birthdays raises more than R2m
Members of the British royal family have joined fans in wishing the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, a happy 36th birthday.
The prince is celebrating the milestone in California, where he and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved with their son Archie after their exit as senior members of the royal family.
The queen, Prince Charles and the Cambridges all took to social media to post birthday wishes for the duke, alongside images featuring the prince. The duke and duchess of Cambridge posted a funny image of Harry “outrunning” the couple alongside a short message to the prince.
Queen Elizabeth and Harry's father, Prince Charles, also posted images of themselves with Harry alongside sweet messages to the father of one.
Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/a3PZGhX41H— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) September 15, 2020
Meanwhile, the Campaign for Female Education (Camfed) announced that they'd raised $166,000 (about R2.7m) so far for the #InspiredbyMeghan and #InspiredbyHarry Scholarship for Women's Education.
The fundraiser was initiated by a group called the Sussex Squad in celebration of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's birthdays.
The scholarship will be awarded to deserving African women studying nursing, engineering and journalism.
7 weeks ago we couldn’t imagine the heights we’d reach with your support, #SussexSquad 🚀🤩— CAMFED - Campaign for Female Education (@Camfed) September 14, 2020
That's *50* young women's futures transformed! Excited for tomorrow...https://t.co/CCgoyFzEV5 #InspiredByMeghan #InspiredByHarry
📸 Landmark Communications/@queenscomtrust 2018 pic.twitter.com/R0XsinXTXB
See more birthday wishes to the prince:
Happy Birthday to Prince Harry...Always great to photograph....A few of my fav photos over the years 📸 🎂 pic.twitter.com/srBKDFYGxW— Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) September 15, 2020
A very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry 🎉🎉— Tessy Ojo (CEO of The Diana Award) (@Ttall) September 15, 2020
Thank you for loving and supporting our @dianaaward work and our young people.
Have a most wonderful day 💙💙#PrinceHarry #HarryAndMeghan #BirthdayBoy #BritishRoyalFamily #DukeOfSussex #TeamSussex #Birthday pic.twitter.com/YNnfjbP6tI
Wishing a very happy 36th birthday to The Duke of Sussex 🧡 Prince Harry, aka everyone’s favourite ginger, was born on 15 September 1984.— The Royal Swan 🦢 🌈 (@thedyingswann) September 14, 2020
Hope he has a wonderful day with Meghan and Archie ✨ pic.twitter.com/BpwMYR38jU