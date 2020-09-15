Royals share funny, sweet images of Prince Harry as he turns 36

Members of the British royal family have joined fans in wishing the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, a happy 36th birthday.

The prince is celebrating the milestone in California, where he and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved with their son Archie after their exit as senior members of the royal family.

The queen, Prince Charles and the Cambridges all took to social media to post birthday wishes for the duke, alongside images featuring the prince. The duke and duchess of Cambridge posted a funny image of Harry “outrunning” the couple alongside a short message to the prince.