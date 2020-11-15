SHOPPING | 35 flattering swimsuits in an array of splashy colours
Dive into summer with our fashion team's pick of the latest swimwear
15 November 2020 - 00:00
YELLOW
Top row, from left: One piece from R299 Woolworths • Bikini top R250, bikini bottom R199 both Woolworths • One piece R799 Granadilla Swim • One piece R990 Beach Cult...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.