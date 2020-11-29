Seven local brands leading the way in sustainable, ethical fashion design

Environmentally conscious fashion was the winner at the Sustainable Fashion Awards — but so were these designers ...

'The fashion industry that so many of us love is harmful to the environment."



This is the opening statement on the Rewoven website (https://www.rewoven.africa/), an innovative project that reimagines textile waste. Rewoven was founded in 2018 by a dynamic trio of young entrepreneurs, Esethu Cenga, Lonwabo Mgoduso and Tshepo Bhengu, to address, in some part, the dire effect that the fashion industry is having on the planet...