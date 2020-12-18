How to pull off four hot fashion trends our local celebs are loving
Take the style cues for your summer wardrobe from the likes of LootLove, Zozibini Tunzi and Bonang Matheba
1. HOME COMFORTS GONE HAUTE
Comfy while housebound has become comfy while hitting the streets: move aside faded mismatched PJs and say hello to athleisure-inspired fashion.
On duller days, opt for knitted joggers and a matching jersey. When the temperature soars, team super trendy high-waisted running shorts with a slogan tee and baseball cap.
For an elegant take on formerly inelegant silhouettes, take your cue from actress Ayanda Thabethe and model K Naomi and wear a single shade head-to-toe.
Note Thabethe’s choice of open-toe heels — these are a must with a tracksuit, leave your pointy pumps for another day and another outfit.
Naomi’s boots are also a great match to her nude cycle shorts and T-shirt combo and the snakeskin print is bang on trend.
2. BE WILD, CHILD
The one trend that celebs can’t get enough of are prints, and animal prints in particular.
The king of SA fashion, Rich Mnisi, has certainly sparked our love for animal prints with his latest designs and has given us a lesson in how to make them 2020-worthy: No more printed bag here or patterned scarf there, we’re talking about head-to-toe print.
TV personality Bonang Matheba's emerald zebra print ensemble and actress Enhle Mbali's matching leopard print frock and heels are great examples of this 'the bolder, the better' approach to pattern.
These looks also highlight another key point: the print should be the star of the show, so when it comes to styling the simpler is always best. A bold lip or large earrings is all that's needed.
3. MINI BUT MIGHTY
For years we’ve been inundated with the slinky slip dresses and tight skirts. Well, no more. A favourite trend that’s finally been given its due recognition is the mini but mighty dress.
This style, which comes in mid and maxi lengths too, flatters all shapes and has been spotted on celebs like Instagram influencer Keneilwe Mothoa and model Thickleeyonce. It's a true shape-shifting kind of dress that can go from day to night with a mere change of shoes.
The mighty aspect refers to the way these garments play with proportion and volume — a fashionable trait to look out for in other pieces like jackets with over-sized Victorian sleeves, for example.
4. SHADES OF SUCCESS
Monotone is the trend that just doesn’t get tired — and influencer Sarah Lanage is the undisputed queen of it. We’ve seen her wear white on white, black on black and even beige on beige.
If you want an example of the truest form of the monotone trend, look no further than Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, who wore royal blue Mmuso Maxwell head-to-toe while in Cape Town to judge the 2020 Miss SA pageant.
Brighter shades such as this work perfectly for the evening, while pastels are more suited to daytime wear.
To add interest to your look, follow LootLove’s lead and package different textures, shapes and shades of a single hue into one delicious outfit. Have fun with your accessories and make sure the colour you choose to hero complements your skin tone — we don’t want you looking sallow now!