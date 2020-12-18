How to pull off four hot fashion trends our local celebs are loving

1. HOME COMFORTS GONE HAUTE

Comfy while housebound has become comfy while hitting the streets: move aside faded mismatched PJs and say hello to athleisure-inspired fashion.

On duller days, opt for knitted joggers and a matching jersey. When the temperature soars, team super trendy high-waisted running shorts with a slogan tee and baseball cap.

For an elegant take on formerly inelegant silhouettes, take your cue from actress Ayanda Thabethe and model K Naomi and wear a single shade head-to-toe.