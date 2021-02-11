What the Twitter fashion police think about the #BathuXSomizi sneaker collab

#BathuXSomizi quickly shot on to the Twitter trends list when fashion-loving celeb Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and popular SA shoe brand, Bathu, debuted their collaborative kicks on Thursday.

Fittingly for a product co-designed by the self-proclaimed “King of Bling”, #BathuXSomizi sneakers are available in four luxe-sounding shades: gold, diamond, platinum and ruby red. Priced at R1,800 a pair, they go on sale on February 12.

Typically the Twitter fashion police are a tough crowd to please, but it seems the collab has largely got the thumbs up.

Here's a snap shot of the reactions so far: