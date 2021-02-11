What the Twitter fashion police think about the #BathuXSomizi sneaker collab
#BathuXSomizi quickly shot on to the Twitter trends list when fashion-loving celeb Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and popular SA shoe brand, Bathu, debuted their collaborative kicks on Thursday.
Fittingly for a product co-designed by the self-proclaimed “King of Bling”, #BathuXSomizi sneakers are available in four luxe-sounding shades: gold, diamond, platinum and ruby red. Priced at R1,800 a pair, they go on sale on February 12.
Typically the Twitter fashion police are a tough crowd to please, but it seems the collab has largely got the thumbs up.
Here's a snap shot of the reactions so far:
#BathuXSomizi #BATHUXSOMIZI@bathu_sa @somizi this is too much 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💃💃💃💃💃♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/vwD9l1euAH— Glow_ria💬 (@Glow_ria_) February 11, 2021
#BathuXSomizi I'm definitely getting these ones. https://t.co/5gE4KpfTap— thulani (@thulanikhml) February 11, 2021
Bathong Somizi I am size 4 just buy me the gold one😍 #bathuxsomizi https://t.co/4WMvDvfmll pic.twitter.com/UeIhKAU4GL— Mma Kutlwano♥️ (@mpinarammy) February 11, 2021
I prefer the original Bathu sneakers, I'm definitely not a target market for the #BathuXSomizi design. Well done bhut' Somizi🙌🏿— Vami S (@SimplyVamiS) February 11, 2021
SomG coming for everything💐❤️ congratulations @somizi, this is dope. Definitely spoiling my self this valentines#BathuXSomizi https://t.co/drjanyA0Xj— Lebogang (@callme_lebo) February 11, 2021
If the majority of South Africans is living less than R 28.00 a day and BathuXSomizi sneakers cost R 1800.00. Who is the target market?— Top dog!!! (@TopThestreets) February 11, 2021
Support local brands but they are not different from The Foschini Group.#BathuXSomizi pic.twitter.com/AqrDwlsTUv
Bathong. All these #BathuXSomizi sneakers are so cute. pic.twitter.com/kzQKhoZqfh— Raised in Africa. (@paballo_patsa) February 11, 2021