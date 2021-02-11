The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

What the Twitter fashion police think about the #BathuXSomizi sneaker collab

11 February 2021 - 16:44 By Toni Jaye Singer
#BathuXSomizi sneakers in platinum.
#BathuXSomizi sneakers in platinum.
Image: @TshisaLIVE/Twitter

#BathuXSomizi quickly shot on to the Twitter trends list when fashion-loving celeb Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and popular SA shoe brand, Bathu, debuted their collaborative kicks on Thursday.

Fittingly for a product co-designed by the self-proclaimed “King of Bling”, #BathuXSomizi sneakers are available in four luxe-sounding shades: gold, diamond, platinum and ruby red. Priced at R1,800 a pair, they go on sale on February 12.

Typically the Twitter fashion police are a tough crowd to please, but it seems the collab has largely got the thumbs up.

Here's a snap shot of the reactions so far:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Price, design inspo: Five things to know about #BathuXSomizi sneakers

Self-proclaimed “King of Bling” Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has teamed up with a popular local shoe brand, Bathu, to launch BathuXSomizi sneakers
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

Lots more MaXhosa outfits to spot in 'Coming to America 2', says designer

Laduma Ngxokolo is feeling 'surreal' after seeing his fashion designs in the film's trailer and promises this is just a taste of what's to come.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

‘Mr take it or leave it’: Rich Mnisi’s R60k xibelani skirt sells out

South Africans were left divided on this one.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘Mr take it or leave it’: Rich Mnisi’s R60k xibelani skirt sells out The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Smart sneakerhead cleans up after turning his passion into cash The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Is celeb chef Siba Mtongana's special R750 Sunday lunch worth it? We tried it Food
  4. Does TikTok’s viral baked feta pasta live up to the hype? We tried it Food
  5. It's a boy! Princess Eugenie announces royal baby's birth with sweet Insta post Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters