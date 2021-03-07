WATCH | Thebe Magugu explores African spirituality for AW21 collection
Titled "Alchemy", the designer's latest collection is a visceral story of the changing face of African spirituality
07 March 2021 - 00:00
Girls with machetes are the new girls with guns in Thebe Magugu's latest Paris Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2021 fashion film. Shot entirely in Joburg, the collection has been causing a buzz for its fun storyline and fight scenes. Magugu collaborated with videographer Kristen-Lee Moolman, who also shot his spy-inspired collection for the Spring/Summer 2021 fashion film.
Titled "Alchemy", the collection explores the changing face of African spirituality. With more youths being vocal and open about it, Magugu was inspired to find modernity through the indigenous...
