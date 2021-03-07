The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

WATCH | Thebe Magugu explores African spirituality for AW21 collection

Titled "Alchemy", the designer's latest collection is a visceral story of the changing face of African spirituality

Thango Ntwasa Journalist
07 March 2021 - 00:00

Girls with machetes are the new girls with guns in Thebe Magugu's latest Paris Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2021 fashion film. Shot entirely in Joburg, the collection has been causing a buzz for its fun storyline and fight scenes. Magugu collaborated with videographer Kristen-Lee Moolman, who also shot his spy-inspired collection for the Spring/Summer 2021 fashion film.

Titled "Alchemy", the collection explores the changing face of African spirituality. With more youths being vocal and open about it, Magugu was inspired to find modernity through the indigenous...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Nomzamo Mbatha quit LA — then got her dream role in 'Coming 2 America' Lifestyle
  2. Three of the best local box wines, according to a 'Platter's Guide' taster Food
  3. Royal media row flares again ahead of Harry & Meghan interview with Oprah Lifestyle
  4. M-Net secures local rights to broadcast Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Lifestyle
  5. Three kids and a kayak: a budget-friendly adventure on the Wild Coast Travel

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery