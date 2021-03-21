Hair damaged or over-dyed? Here's how to rescue your tresses

Simple tips to protect and repair your luscious locks from the damage caused by heat, chemicals and the elements

Between the sun, salt and chlorine, pool and beach days can take their toll on your hair. As can the heat and chemicals from the tools and products you use to style it.



So before putting your tresses through another round of experiments, consider its condition and use these tips to restore and repair any damage:..