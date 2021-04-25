The Sartists celebrate, curate and preserve contemporary black culture
This Joburg-based creative collective is making waves with their work, which the plan to archive for the benefit of future generations
25 April 2021 - 00:00
The Sartists (https://www.instagram.com/thesartists/?hl=en) collective is hard to pin down. Comprising a four-man coalition of Joburg-based creatives — Andile Buka, Wanda Lephoto, Xzavier Zulu and Kabelo Kungwane — the multidisciplinary group was founded in 2014, predominantly out of a need for each of the members to start archiving their portfolios.
Buka and Lephoto were already fairly well-established names on the South African creative scene: Buka is a photographer and Lephoto is a fashion designer...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.