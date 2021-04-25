The Sartists celebrate, curate and preserve contemporary black culture

This Joburg-based creative collective is making waves with their work, which the plan to archive for the benefit of future generations

The Sartists (https://www.instagram.com/thesartists/?hl=en) collective is hard to pin down. Comprising a four-man coalition of Joburg-based creatives — Andile Buka, Wanda Lephoto, Xzavier Zulu and Kabelo Kungwane — the multidisciplinary group was founded in 2014, predominantly out of a need for each of the members to start archiving their portfolios.



Buka and Lephoto were already fairly well-established names on the South African creative scene: Buka is a photographer and Lephoto is a fashion designer...