Three up-and-coming designers who stole the show at SA Fashion Week

SA Fashion Week (SAFW) never fails to showcase Mzansi’s most exciting up-and-coming designers through their annual New Talent Search competition, and this year was no exception despite the entire event moving into the digital space.

Entrants were challenged to “change how we look at fabric design” by creating trans-seasonal collections that made the most of sustainable materials while minimising waste and playing up the power of prints.

Of the six finalists who debuted their collections on the runway as part of the competition’s online finale on April 29, here are three who stole the show:

ARTHO EKSTEEN

Eksteen was crowned the winner of the 2021 New Talent Search competition for his colourful collection which fused fine art and fashion.

He looked to friends, family and his boyfriend to create lively sketches which were turned into the unique prints that he heroed in his garments.