Amanda Laird Cherry brings the Black Lives Matter movement to the runway

Clothes are not just about fashion; they're a vehicle that can be used to question society, says the seasoned designer

For most of the 2020 lockdown, the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement dominated news headlines and social media feeds. It was local designer Amanda Laird Cherry's introspection about this and other race matters that led to the creation of her new monochromatic collection.



“I am [based] between SA and the US so I wanted to highlight the injustice of law enforcement,” says Cherry...