The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Amanda Laird Cherry brings the Black Lives Matter movement to the runway

Clothes are not just about fashion; they're a vehicle that can be used to question society, says the seasoned designer

Thango Ntwasa Journalist
02 May 2021 - 00:01

For most of the 2020 lockdown, the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement dominated news headlines and social media feeds. It was local designer Amanda Laird Cherry's introspection about this and other race matters that led to the creation of her new monochromatic collection.

“I am [based] between SA and the US so I wanted to highlight the injustice of law enforcement,” says Cherry...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cold-weather cooking: Our three most popular recipes for warming dishes Food
  2. Miss Universe SA's upmarket fashion label was born out of financial strain The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Best and worst dressed celebs on the red carpet at the 2021 Oscars The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. My Octopus Teacher squad didn't go big after Oscar win, instead they give ... Lifestyle
  5. Groot Constantia creates a space for local design to shine Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...