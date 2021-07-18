Nifty jacket turns into a sleeping bag to provide a 'home' for the homeless
Creatives Toni Rothbart and Carlo Gibson of Make-Good SA tell us how they came up with this ingenious concept
18 July 2021 - 00:02
When Toni Rothbart and Carlo Gibson were introduced for the first time at the beginning of this year, something important fell into place for both of them.
Rothbart had grown weary of the world of corporate event management, disillusioned by the excess and the extravagance underlying the glossy facade...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.