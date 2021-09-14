'I did the remix, Cyril just jacked': LOL! Mmusi Maimane says Ramaphosa stole his drip

One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane has social media users in stitches after suggesting President Cyril Ramaphosa stole his drip.

On Monday, Maimane jokingly shared that the shirt Ramaphosa wore during his national address on Sunday was a replica of his.

A rather chilled and relaxed Ramaphosa wore a black-and-white-patterned shirt.

Taking to social media, Maimane said Ramaphosa jacked his drip for the televised address.

“Now I can’t wear my favourite shirt any more. Ramaphosa is biting,” he said.

“The whole party is just watching my next move.”