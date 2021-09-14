Who wore it best?
'I did the remix, Cyril just jacked': LOL! Mmusi Maimane says Ramaphosa stole his drip
One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane has social media users in stitches after suggesting President Cyril Ramaphosa stole his drip.
On Monday, Maimane jokingly shared that the shirt Ramaphosa wore during his national address on Sunday was a replica of his.
A rather chilled and relaxed Ramaphosa wore a black-and-white-patterned shirt.
Taking to social media, Maimane said Ramaphosa jacked his drip for the televised address.
“Now I can’t wear my favourite shirt any more. Ramaphosa is biting,” he said.
“The whole party is just watching my next move.”
Maimane said he “remixed” the shirt and Ramaphosa “just jacked”.
“You need to bench press for that shirt,” he said.
In his comments section, many users pointed out that the black-and-white-patterned shirt bore some resemblance to a shirt the late Nelson Mandela once wore, as well as Team SA's 2021 Olympic uniform.
Some accused Maimane of biting Mandela's drip.
Here is a snapshot of some of the hilarious reactions:
I paid homage. Cyril was just biting. The streets must decide who wore it better.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) September 13, 2021
💀🤣🤣🤣🤣.. Mrs Maimane must snatch that phone from you.. The shade is too much.. pic.twitter.com/xWLvMoNuX9— Akanii ♒ (@LesNgobz) September 13, 2021
It's the national uniform for loosers bro. pic.twitter.com/DloolejnDr— 👨🏿🎓👑Dr. KING JAMES the 3rd👑👨🏿🎓 (@i_speakit) September 13, 2021
Doesn't the sign language interpreter look a little like Siya Kolisi?— Sisi wama 2000 (@NginguBusi) September 13, 2021