'I did the remix, Cyril just jacked': LOL! Mmusi Maimane says Ramaphosa stole his drip

14 September 2021 - 09:09
One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane has social media users in stitches after suggesting President Cyril Ramaphosa stole his drip.

On Monday, Maimane jokingly shared that the shirt Ramaphosa wore during his national address on Sunday was a replica of his.

A rather chilled and relaxed Ramaphosa wore a black-and-white-patterned shirt. 

Taking to social media, Maimane said Ramaphosa jacked his drip for the televised address.

“Now I can’t wear my favourite shirt any more. Ramaphosa is biting,” he said.

“The whole party is just watching my next move.”

Maimane said he “remixed” the shirt and Ramaphosa “just jacked”.

“You need to bench press for that shirt,” he said.

In his comments section, many users pointed out that the black-and-white-patterned shirt bore some resemblance to a shirt the late Nelson Mandela once wore, as well as Team SA's 2021 Olympic uniform.

Some accused Maimane of biting Mandela's drip.

Here is a snapshot of some of the hilarious reactions:

