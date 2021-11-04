From scraps to saris: One designer’s sustainable take on high-end fashion

An Indian designer is using discarded pieces of cloth to piece together fashionwear for men and women as a sustainable alternative to high-end garments.

New Delhi-based Kriti Tula's fashion label Doodlage collects fabric waste from factories discarded due to minor defects and pieces them together to create flowing dresses and saris, selling them for about $100 a piece.

Tula said the label, which includes a men’s line featuring patchwork shirts with denim strips, emerged out of her concern for global warming and the fashion industry’s impact on the environment.

Having worked at major textile export houses, the designer said she had seen the environmental cost of high fashion first hand: waste of cloth and water, and toxins emitted in the production process.

“Everything that we wear eventually affects everything that we eat and consume and we breathe,” Tula said at her workshop in the capital.