Six tips to keep your natural curls and coils poppin’ between wash days
Curls and coils require less frequent shampooing than other hair types but that doesn’t mean you can afford to wait for wash days to give your glorious natural locks some TLC.
Because the shape of a curl makes it difficult for the natural oils produced by the scalp to travel down the hair shaft, curly hair tends to be the driest of all hair textures. This means it needs to be moisturised regularly to stay healthy and strong.
“Naturalistas need to keep our hair in good condition, because good condition means easier wash days, easier refresh days, easier life,” confirms Taryn Gill, a proud naturalista and founder of The Perfect Hair, an innovative local range of natural, vegan hair care products.
Here, Gill shares some tips on how she keeps her gorgeous curls moisturised and refreshed between wash days — and you can too:
- Water is your friend when it comes to curl care. Use a spritzer of warm water or the steam from the shower to get curls damp before refreshing. Not only does water add hydration but it gives curls and coils bouncy elasticity and makes hair more manageable without the risk of breakage.
- You will need a light blend of three products. First apply a leave-in cream to moisturise your hair from root to tip. Second spray on an oil to seal in that goodness. Third apply a gel to tame edges and ends to minimise frizz and fuzz.
- Look for leave-in conditioners with ingredients such as 100% pure shea butter, coconut oil and marula that are deeply hydrating and will help to repair and soften your hair.
- Go for oils with natural oil ingredients such as Jamaican black castor oil or jojoba oils that will help to combat scalp dryness and replenish hair.
- Use your fingers or a wide-tooth comb to gently detangle your hair once you’ve applied a moisturising leave-in cream. Use your fingers to twirl curls and reshape them, and a comb at the roots to add lift and shape, then an edge tamer to tidy everything up at the roots.
- Keep curls hydrated and frizz-free, and minimise the risk of split ends, by covering them with a silk bonnet while you sleep at night.