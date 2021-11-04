Six tips to keep your natural curls and coils poppin’ between wash days

Curls and coils require less frequent shampooing than other hair types but that doesn’t mean you can afford to wait for wash days to give your glorious natural locks some TLC.

Because the shape of a curl makes it difficult for the natural oils produced by the scalp to travel down the hair shaft, curly hair tends to be the driest of all hair textures. This means it needs to be moisturised regularly to stay healthy and strong.

“Naturalistas need to keep our hair in good condition, because good condition means easier wash days, easier refresh days, easier life,” confirms Taryn Gill, a proud naturalista and founder of The Perfect Hair, an innovative local range of natural, vegan hair care products.