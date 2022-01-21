4 pieces from Adidas x Rich Mnisi collection that will cost you between R750 and R3,599
World-renowned SA designer Rich Mnisi's debut collection with Adidas drops next week and the fashion streets are a mess.
Mnisi is used to making waves with high fashion (and pricey) threads — remember that R60k xibelani skirt?
Adidas unveiled the highly-anticipated collab with Mnisi on Thursday, giving fans a glimpse into the collection.
The collab is filled with bright and bold pieces inspired by Mnisi's Tsonga culture and include everything from a headscarf to shoes.
“Pieces in the collection fuse bright, bold animal prints, vibrant clashing colours and striking abstract patterns that come together to tell the exciting story of his roots. Each piece has been designed to be worn as a standout piece or accessorised and layered for a more individual and expressive look,” Adidas said of the collection.
Parts of the collection have also been made with recycled materials and Parley Ocean Plastic, to help end plastic waste
Speaking of the collab, Mnisi said the aim was to “create pieces that support life on and off the sports field”.
“The spirit of this collection celebrates our homeland, so environment was an important aspect when looking at methods and materials used in the creation process. I am so pleased we’ve used Adidas’ advanced technology and partly-recycled materials.
“I am truly excited for the world to see this collaboration come to life.”
Clothing in the collection ranges from R379 to R3,599 for a pair of custom kicks.
Here's a look at four items from the collab and what they will cost you:
Adidas x Rich Mnisi Tights: R749
Adidas x Rich Mnisi Swimsuit: R1,199
Adidas x Rich Mnisi Headscarf: R849
Adidas x Rich Mnisi UB22: R3,599
The Adidas x Rich Mnisi collection will be available from February 25 at adidas.co.za and Adidas Originals and Performance stores.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.