Behind the seams of the stunning jewellery pieces used in ‘The Woman King’

You have a diverse and celebrated history in the arts. Could you elaborate on your journey and its impact on your designs?

I am super grateful that I am able to be a multidisciplinary creative whereby I am able to combine my two loves and passions — film and fashion. A few years back, I took a break from the film/TV industry to pursue my interest and yearning for fashion — specifically shoe design.

I had the fabulous opportunity to study in one of the fashion capitals of the world, Milan, Italy, for a year and then went on to study at The London College of Fashion.

Fashion is so intimately linked to film as it aids the narrative of a story, so I find it such a natural extension of my editing storytelling skills, to further visually express a story through fashion — more specifically jewellery. Hence the brand Athena A, was born four years ago.

Did you design these pieces specifically for the Woman King?

Following my Greek heritage, I was named after the Greek goddess Athena, hence the brand name. Each piece of jewellery is named after various goddesses. Our jewellery is bold, strong and makes a statement, while still carrying with it a feminine energy, felt by all those who wear the pieces.

I was incredibly lucky that my jewellery was sourced by the The Woman King design team who resonated with the brand energy and made their selection from our existing line. They were looking for very specific pieces that would help tell this historical, epic story inspired by true events that happened in the kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Strong, powerful, feminine, greatly admired — are all adjectives associated with goddesses. These qualities can also be linked to Viola Davis and Thusi Mbedu, and the roles they choose to play.