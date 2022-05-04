From the chic to the influencer era: The rise and fall of the Met Gala

THE CHIC ERA (1973-2003)

Tom Ford famously lambasted the event in an excerpt from Anna Wintour’s upcoming biography where he said it was always about arriving at the event in chic clothing and to see beautiful historical garments.

“You didn’t have to look like the 18th century, you didn’t have to dress like a hamburger, you didn’t have to arrive in a van in which you were standing because you couldn’t sit because you wore a chandelier,” he said making a note of looks worn by Katy Perry at the 2019 gala.

He certainly was not lying.

During the Vreeland years from 1973 to most of the Wintour years beginning in 1995, attendees often wore a mix of custom or already existing designer garments.

In 1997 Vogue upped the ante when they hosted the Gianni Versace tribute honouring the designer’s death. While there was much excitement about that year’s event, attendees were still not outlandish in what they wore.

While there were many excessive trends that were popular in the early 2000s, there was also an appreciation for dressing down. Something that could be seen in the efforts of stars including Kirsten Dunst, who opted for a black Marc Jacobs gown paired with a Missoni beanie. While this would not be an odd sight on the designer’s runway today, it was the last thing you would expect to see on the gala’s red carpet.

While others including Iman and Kate Hudson took a more modern approach to the theme, things would start to change at the Costume Institute’s annual shindig as the age of bling took over.