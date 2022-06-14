Sports star Tom Brady shows off 'The Colours of Top Gun' in IWC campaign
The premium Swiss watchmaker's newest colourful ceramic chronographs team high performance with high style
“We're not here to try — we're here to do,” declares American football quarterback Tom Brady in a fast cut, short film for IWC Schaffhausen’s Top Gun collection of Pilot’s Watches.
It’s a powerful statement, and one that applies to both Brady himself and the innovators at the premium Swiss watchmaker.
Brady, who has been an IWC brand ambassador since 2019, has won seven world championships — more than any other quarterback in American football history — and 18 division titles in his unparalleled career so far. Yet, despite having achieved so much and having nothing left to prove, he keeps pushing to reach new heights.
The same can be said of the team behind IWC Schaffhausen’s pioneering timepieces. They constantly challenge themselves to revolutionise watchmaking with new technologies, new functions and new materials.
WATCH | American football star Tom Brady presents the IWC Top Gun collection 2022.
Take the Top Gun line, for instance. The first timepiece created under this banner landed in 2007, and there have been several innovative additions to the range over the years. The latest being “Lake Tahoe”, “Woodland” and "Mojave Desert", a trio of monochromatic ceramic chronographs.
To create them, IWC had to engineer three completely new ceramic colours — "Lake Tahoe White", "Woodland Green" and "Mojave Desert Sand" — a highly technical and demanding process.
As befits a collection named after the US Navy’s famed Strike Fighter Tactics instructor programme, the inspiration for these colourways was drawn from the uniforms worn and landscapes seen by Top Gun pilots during their training.
The end result is a series of covetable chronographs that team high performance with high style.
“We couldn’t have thought of anybody better than Tom to illustrate the evolution of IWC Top Gun into a style statement,” says Franziska Gsell, the brand's chief marketing officer.
This article was paid for by IWC Schaffhausen.