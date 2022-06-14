Sports star Tom Brady shows off 'The Colours of Top Gun' in IWC campaign

“We're not here to try — we're here to do,” declares American football quarterback Tom Brady in a fast cut, short film for IWC Schaffhausen’s Top Gun collection of Pilot’s Watches.

It’s a powerful statement, and one that applies to both Brady himself and the innovators at the premium Swiss watchmaker.

Brady, who has been an IWC brand ambassador since 2019, has won seven world championships — more than any other quarterback in American football history — and 18 division titles in his unparalleled career so far. Yet, despite having achieved so much and having nothing left to prove, he keeps pushing to reach new heights.

The same can be said of the team behind IWC Schaffhausen’s pioneering timepieces. They constantly challenge themselves to revolutionise watchmaking with new technologies, new functions and new materials.