Counterfeit goods are seriously undermining the fashion industry. Most recently, two suspects were arrested in Gauteng for selling R6m in goods, purportedly from designer brands such as Gucci and Chanel.
While most consumers think they’re pretty nifty at identifying knock-offs, it is estimated that 70% have unknowingly bought a fake.
While the great resignation, pandemic, and financial woes are more than enough to inspire many to penny pinch, luxury goods are still in high demand.
According to co-founder and luxury goods authenticator of Luxity, Michael Zahariev, the thrill of buying high-end goods can stem from the aspirational symbolism they hold.
"They want to look the part and feel the part. That's what drives it a lot."
Seven expert tips to help you avoid fong kongs
We speak to an expert on how to spot and avoid fake luxury goods
Image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Counterfeit goods are seriously undermining the fashion industry. Most recently, two suspects were arrested in Gauteng for selling R6m in goods, purportedly from designer brands such as Gucci and Chanel.
While most consumers think they’re pretty nifty at identifying knock-offs, it is estimated that 70% have unknowingly bought a fake.
While the great resignation, pandemic, and financial woes are more than enough to inspire many to penny pinch, luxury goods are still in high demand.
According to co-founder and luxury goods authenticator of Luxity, Michael Zahariev, the thrill of buying high-end goods can stem from the aspirational symbolism they hold.
"They want to look the part and feel the part. That's what drives it a lot."
Image: Supplied
While some are aware items purchased at flea markets or China malls are not original, he finds people in middle- to lower-income classes are more intent on buying fake goods because those in their circles are less discerning about what such items should look like.
"What we've noticed in the last couple of years is that the counterfeits are so good it is almost impossible for the untrained eye to tell the difference," says Zahariev.
But as the world becomes more digital, so do slick methods to dupe unsavvy shoppers. Zahariev says the solution to this is to find out where the products were sourced. Additionally, the issue is serious because many syndicates are linked to drug and human trafficking.
"It's not a victimless crime. Most of the sweatshops where these are made are obviously illegal, so they don't follow proper practices for employment. Along with child labour, the conditions are far worse than others because there are unsafe chemicals and things like that not being regulated."
Michael Zahariev's seven red flags to help you avoid being fooled
1. NO RETURNS OR EXCHANGES
Swindlers don’t allow this, a sure sign their items are fake.
2. IF THE PRICE IS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE, IT PROBABLY IS
While the prices of triple-A-grade fakes might not be as high as the genuine item, they're high enough to make someone believe they're forking out for what could be an original. Often, shoppers are fed a story about why it’s cheaper. Counterfeits generally resell for up to 35% of the original price, though there are exceptions, with sophisticated counterfeiters charging up to 80%.
3. PRE-OWNED POSERS
Some scammers will try to pass items off as pre-owned to explain the lower price. Make sure to look up reviews on the company to ensure it's a legitimate business and not a fly-by-night operation.
4. NO WEBSITE OR PHYSICAL ADDRESS
As most of these sellers deal with customers through WhatsApp or social media, if a product is fake, buyers have little recourse when querying its authenticity or reporting fraudsters to authorities.
5. WAITING LISTS
A number of counterfeiters will tell customers there’s a two- or three-week waiting list. This is because they’re importing items from China on order and not from Chanel, as buyers are told.
6. SO-CALLED PRIVATE SHOPPERS
One way criminals convince people to part with their cash is by telling them they are going overseas and will buy the desired product for them. The “shopper” and the money are never seen again or they return with a counterfeit.
7. MINUTE DETAILS
In the past, a common way to catch counterfeits was by checking an item's material and stitching, but this is no longer the case as crooks have become better and better at getting this right. Nowadays, to the untrained eye, it can be close to impossible to tell if an item is fake.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Dior spins 1950s styles into modern looks at Paris Fashion Week
Louis Vuitton picks Pharrell Williams to head men's wear designs
He's got the Fonque
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos