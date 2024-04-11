Rokh H&M collection puts an exciting conceptual spin on wardrobe staples
The brand's latest designer collaboration heroes cleverly customisable designs infused with offbeat elegance. Shop it at H&M Sandton City and online at Superbalist.com from April 18
For the latest instalment of its much-loved designer collaboration series, H&M has linked up with emerging brand Rokh.
Rokh is sought after for its cleverly customisable designs infused with offbeat elegance. Under the exacting eye of its creative director, Korean-born designer Rok Hwang, the brand puts an experimental spin on wardrobe stables.
Spanning womenswear, menswear and accessories, the Rokh H&M collection will be available in SA from April 18 at H&M Sandton City and online at Superbalist.com.
The Rokh H&M collection heroes Rokh’s adaptable signatures, from double-layer trench coats and detachable-hem dresses to flattering corset-style pieces and playful office-inspired accessories. Graphic two-tone metallic jewellery rounds off the range.
“Rokh is at the forefront of a new wave of Korean designers whose conceptual-yet-wearable clothes are captivating fashion right now. We’re proud to present a curated edit of Hwang’s adaptable wardrobe classics, and we can’t wait to see how our customers wear them,” says Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative adviser and head of design for womenswear at H&M.
“Rokh designs have a classic appearance with a radical construction for a timeless approach to design. I’m very excited to share our vision with more customers around the world thanks to this milestone collection with H&M,” says Hwang.
