Rokh H&M collection puts an exciting conceptual spin on wardrobe staples

For the latest instalment of its much-loved designer collaboration series, H&M has linked up with emerging brand Rokh.

Rokh is sought after for its cleverly customisable designs infused with offbeat elegance. Under the exacting eye of its creative director, Korean-born designer Rok Hwang, the brand puts an experimental spin on wardrobe stables.

Spanning womenswear, menswear and accessories, the Rokh H&M collection will be available in SA from April 18 at H&M Sandton City and online at Superbalist.com.