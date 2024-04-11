The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Rokh H&M collection puts an exciting conceptual spin on wardrobe staples

The brand's latest designer collaboration heroes cleverly customisable designs infused with offbeat elegance. Shop it at H&M Sandton City and online at Superbalist.com from April 18

11 April 2024 - 09:25
The H&M Rokh collection drops at H&M Sandton City and online via Superbalist.com on April 18.
Image: H&M

For the latest instalment of its much-loved designer collaboration series, H&M has linked up with emerging brand Rokh.

Rokh is sought after for its cleverly customisable designs infused with offbeat elegance. Under the exacting eye of its creative director, Korean-born designer Rok Hwang, the brand puts an experimental spin on wardrobe stables.

Spanning womenswear, menswear and accessories, the Rokh H&M collection will be available in SA from April 18 at H&M Sandton City and online at Superbalist.com.

The Rokh H&M collection heroes Rokh’s adaptable signatures, from double-layer trench coats and detachable-hem dresses to flattering corset-style pieces and playful office-inspired accessories. Graphic two-tone metallic jewellery rounds off the range.

The Rokh H&M collection includes 'conceptual-yet-wearable' designs.
Image: H&M
The Rokh H&M collection includes menswear, womenswear and accessories.
Image: H&M
This customisable detachable-hem dress demonstrates the off-beat elegance of the pieces in the Rokh H&M collection.
Image: H&M
The Rokh H&M collection puts a fresh spin on fashion classics.
Image: H&M

“Rokh is at the forefront of a new wave of Korean designers whose conceptual-yet-wearable clothes are captivating fashion right now. We’re proud to present a curated edit of Hwang’s adaptable wardrobe classics, and we can’t wait to see how our customers wear them,” says Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative adviser and head of design for womenswear at H&M.

“Rokh designs have a classic appearance with a radical construction for a timeless approach to design. I’m very excited to share our vision with more customers around the world thanks to this milestone collection with H&M,” says Hwang.

Rok Hwang, creative director at Rokh, and Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative adviser and head of design: womenswear at H&M.
Image: H&M

This article was sponsored by H&M.

