Colour-changing gin & more: 5 foodie highlights not to miss at the HmC Fair

Come hungry and thirsty to the Handmade Contemporary Fair, which is taking place in Joburg this weekend.

There will be so many great food and drink purveyors on site, you'll want to try as many as your stomach will allow.

Don't miss these great tastes:

1. TIME ANCHOR DISTILLERY'S GIN

Shanna-Rae Wilby tells us more

How did you get into the alcohol business?

I got into the alcohol business completely by chance.

As a child, my gran took me into her rose garden and showed me how to make a basic rose perfume. This led to a fascination for infusing products (at varsity I infused Skittles into Vodka).

In 2013, a friend asked me to make her some strawberry schnapps. I had no idea how, so I downloaded a book and was hooked. I couldn't stop talking about how incredible making alcohol was, and how it was such a mix of science and art, that my fiancé, Warrick, bought me a small 5l-pot still. I loved it, and needed to share my passion for creating craft spirits with the world.

Amazing new products?