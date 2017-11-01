Easy dinner kits will instantly turn you into a gourmet chef

Torr got the idea for UCOOK from a service in London called Hello Fresh, the biggest home-delivery cooking service in the world.

''It made sense to start something like that in South Africa, where Woolworths does so well - even in an economic recession they're booming," he says.

''People in the LSM 7-10 market spend a lot on food relative to what they earn," he says. They don't have enough time to think up new meals every day, shop, prepare and cook.

The business, which launched out of a garage in Newlands, Cape Town, started slowly but has grown by more than 2000% and now includes Johannesburg and Durban.

''We did no marketing because we were so confident that there were a lot of people who would appreciate the service," says Torr.

UCOOK also tries to provide meals that are made with as much organic produce as possible, supporting small purveyors and farming projects, keeping their menus seasonal and homegrown.

"UCOOK allows you to reignite that family cooking dynamic, where everyone cooks and then sits around the table and eats a meal together," he says.