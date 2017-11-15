Morningside's Naked Kitchen is the perfect spot to set up your coffice

Tucked away in Morningside, Johannesburg, the Naked Kitchen combines upmarket casual coffee vibes with deli-style food and a drinks menu that's sure to send a shiver of smug glee up the spines of the Bryanston set.

The décor is clean and European, mixing wood, marble and tiles in a way that bring the word Scandinavian to mind.

In a departure from the norm one orders from an ever-changing deli counter that offers a range of foods that look and taste as fresh as something a poet would say about a dewy spring morning. The restaurant also boasts a strong focus on coffee.

According to owners Shaun Els and Victor Barbosa, this mixture of elements and the manner in which they manifest themselves was inspired by their travels and a desire to bring the gourmet deli trend to South Africa.

"A love for coffee, paired with an acute attention to quality, was the driving force that led us to begin this journey, which drove us to open Naked Coffee," said Barbosa.

One of the Naked Kitchen's best qualities is that it is highly Instagrammable. Walking in, one immediately gets the itch to post what you're eating, drinking and where you are. It is photogenic and in this day and age that is just as important as having delicious food.