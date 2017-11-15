The Brooklyn Brothers eatery is an underwhelming dining experience

The Brooklyn Brothers eatery at the new Cornubia mall, north of Durban, makes a nice roasted marshmallow milkshake. So it's got that going for it.

It was the only highlight of what was otherwise one of the most underwhelming dining experiences I've had to date as a contributor to this column.

The food wasn't bad as such. But it wasn't good either. The sticky maple buffalo wings we ordered came generously doused in a gloopy syrup which overwhelmed all other flavours the wings might have had.

My lunch partner's chocolate chip biscuit milkshake, though otherwise okay, suffered from its base and garnish of cheap tasting, chocolate chip biscuits.