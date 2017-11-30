3 new eateries in the Cape Town CBD that are already old favourites

1. JARRYDS

Jarryds in Sea Point is known for creative all-day breakfasts, quality local ingredients and excellent coffee. Owner Jarryd Segal says there are lots of positives to opening in a residential area. “You can trade seven days a week, in the off season we have local support and customers are less time-sensitive, so there’s a smoother flow.”

Classics such as eggs Benedict, omelettes, sandwiches and the quirky toast bar are popular at the new Church Street branch. “We have refined our offering for the CBD, making it more approachable and slightly faster, with some simpler takeaway items, to keep up with the CBD hustle and bustle. The clientele is fantastic and we really enjoy the environment.”