Would you pay R4k to eat at one of the World's 50 Best Restaurants?

Serious foodies will book months in advance to secure a table at an eatery on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. But just how handsomely do they have to pay to be able to tick this dining experience off their bucket lists?

To find out, we priced the tasting menus at the heavy-hitters that topped the 2018 list. Plus looked at how The Test Kitchen, the only SA restaurant to crack the nod, compares cost-wise.

OSTERIA FRANCESCANA

Where: Modena, Italy

Rank on the World's 50 Best Restaurant's list: 1

Chef: Massimo Bottura

Cost of a tasting menu? From R3,952 per person.

What does that get you? A 10-course tasting menu of avant garde Italian food, which according to the eatery's website currently include whimsically named dishes like "An eel swimming up the Po River" and "The crunchy part of the lasagna".

It doesn’t include wine pairing, which is an additional R2,213 per person. You should be prepared to fork out for service, too.