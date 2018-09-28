Rejoice! You can now get Krispy Kreme donuts at select Engen garages
Krispy Kreme fans who like to get their sugary snacks on the go, or at odd hours of the morning (who are we to judge?), can now satisfy their donut cravings 24/7 at select Engen service stations.
Since mid-September, the US confectionery brand has been rolling out display stands filled with their freshly baked goodies to Engen service stations in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. (Sorry, Cape Town!)
They're available at four Engen garages so far: Watermeyer in Pretoria, Kritzinger and K90 Boksburg in Joburg, and Sarnia and Welcome in Durban.
Over the course of October and November, another six petrol stations will be getting their first shipments of Krispy Kreme's sweet treats.
These include Conrad Drive, Fairlands and Ferndale in Jozi, Hatfield in Pretoria, and Springfield and Morningside in Durban.
The first Krispy Kreme store opened in Rosebank, Johannesburg, in 2015. There are now 13 stores across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.