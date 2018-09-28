Rejoice! You can now get Krispy Kreme donuts at select Engen garages

Over the course of October and November, another six petrol stations will be getting their first shipments of Krispy Kreme's sweet treats.

These include Conrad Drive, Fairlands and Ferndale in Jozi, Hatfield in Pretoria, and Springfield and Morningside in Durban.

The first Krispy Kreme store opened in Rosebank, Johannesburg, in 2015. There are now 13 stores across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.