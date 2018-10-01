Swan Cafe gives classic French crepes a South African twist

Paris style blends with Cape Town flair both in the food and in the decor at Swan Cafe in the East City. Watching chefs deftly spread, cook and expertly fold galettes as you wait for a table – it’s busy, word of mouth has spread fast since opening in May – eyes are drawn to the huge Leda and the Swan murals.

Designer Haldane Martin worked closely with owner Jessica Rushmere interpreting her personal swan theme in the tiles and beautifully repeating swan motif, and a cluster of gilded birdcages as light fittings. The overall effect is harmonious with France alluded to in the colour scheme – red, white and blue – and plenty of local South African creativity.

Having grown up in France and come to Cape Town 20 years ago – La Petite Tarte in De Waterkant is also her brainchild – Jessica decided it was time we had an authentic crêperie to rival those in Paris.

The recipe is simple – a savoury menu of traditional buckwheat galettes made from scratch with naturally gluten-free flour imported from Canada, and a sweet section of classic French crêpes, made with regular flour.