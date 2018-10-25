What can a grade R learner cook? A lot‚ say chefs.

Chef Khanya Mzongwana said children can adapt to the kitchen at a “surprisingly” young age and it is a way for parents to connect with them.

“Have you seen Master Chef Junior? Have you seen what these kids make?” Mzongwana said.

“You must introduce the wonder of ingredients to kids and cooking will never be boring for them … Engage their senses. They must know how things taste when they’re raw‚ how things taste in different stages.”

The Houghton Muslim Academy in Johannesburg recently asked their grade R to two learners to prepare a main dish‚ drink and dessert for an assignment‚ with the help of an adult.