9 easy recipes for seriously tasty snacks to serve during the rugby

Got a gang of hungry fans coming to watch the Springboks play in the Rugby World Cup? We asked the Tiso Blackstar sports team what they'd like to eat while enjoying the match. "Meat, meat, more meat ... oh, and some beer," they all said.

Based on this, we've put together a selection of crowd-pleasing snacks to serve during the game — and added a couple of veggie options to the mix.

No cutlery required, these dishes are ideal for eating off your lap in front of the TV, just be sure to put out plenty of serviettes!