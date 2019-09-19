Food

9 easy recipes for seriously tasty snacks to serve during the rugby

19 September 2019 - 00:00 By Toni Jaye Singer
Think beyond biltong and bowls of crisps when hosting friends to watch the rugby this World Cup.
Think beyond biltong and bowls of crisps when hosting friends to watch the rugby this World Cup.
Image: 123RF/Cathy Yeulet

Got a gang of hungry fans coming to watch the Springboks play in the Rugby World Cup? We asked the Tiso Blackstar sports team what they'd like to eat while enjoying the match. "Meat, meat, more meat ... oh, and some beer," they all said. 

Based on this, we've put together a selection of crowd-pleasing snacks to serve during the game — and added a couple of veggie options to the mix.

No cutlery required, these dishes are ideal for eating off your lap in front of the TV, just be sure to put out plenty of serviettes!

RECIPE | Pulled pork sarmies with BBQ chilli sauce

Topped with tender, slow-cooked pork, these open sandwiches make for a delicious breakfast, lunch or dinner
Lifestyle
10 hours ago

RECIPE | Lamb patties with hummus & tzatziki in mini pita breads

Delicious as a light dinner, these lamb pattie pitas also go down well at parties. Serve them with tzatziki and hummus for an authentic Greek bite
Lifestyle
4 years ago

RECIPE | Sticky chicken wings with blue cheese dressing

This pocket-friendly dish feeds a crowd making it perfect for laid-back entertaining, says TV chef Justine Drake
Lifestyle
1 year ago

RECIPE | Whisky-sozzled lamb or pork ribs

Succulent braaied ribs served with a sweet and sticky whisky sauce
Lifestyle
11 months ago

RECIPE | Boerewors nachos

Who doesn't like boerewors, or nachos? So why not combine them to create an easy, yummy snack that'll delight your guests
Lifestyle
3 years ago

RECIPE | Braaied Moroccan-style vegetarian keftas

Serve these chickpea-based kebabs as a quick snack, or pop a couple into a pita pocket and enjoy as a main meal with a salad
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

RECIPE | Chakalaka corn latkes (fritters)

The tastiest, crispiest latkes to ever accompany a meal, whether breakfast, lunch or supper. They're served with creamy avocado aioli
Lifestyle
4 days ago

RECIPE | Roasted sweet potato chips with coriander yoghurt dip

This spicy snack would go down well with a craft beer
Lifestyle
1 year ago

RECIPE | Veggie bunny chow

Use this tasty mix of curried vegetables, lentils and cannellini beans to fill half-loaves of bread or - if you'd like to serve these bunnies as a ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Cheers! These 5 beers were voted SA's favourite sips

Here's which local and international brews were crowned the winners in the 2019 Sunday Times Lifestyle Beer Awards
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Which supermarket's dips & snacks are the best buy for a party platter?

Ready-made snacks and dips makes entertaining so much easier. To help you buy the best for your guests, we put all sorts of party food — from smoked ...
Lifestyle
10 months ago

RECIPE | Easy peasy hummus

It takes just a handful of ingredients and six easy steps to make a big helping of homemade hummus — at a fraction of the cost of the shop-bought ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Who wore it best: Bonang vs Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Does drinking lemon water in the mornings do wonders for your health? Health & Sex
  3. WATCH | From Cassper Nyovest to Amanda du-Pont - SA celebs serve fitness goals Lifestyle
  4. I've never had so much attention from the ladies, says 'Survivor SA' winner Rob ... Lifestyle
  5. IN PICTURES | Graffiti adds splash of colour to Durban streets Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Publishing the national sex offenders register: Will it work?
Idols star Thami Shobede remembered at emotional memorial
X