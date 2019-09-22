Qualifications aren't all that counts, says self-taught celeb chef Lorna Maseko

Former ballerina Lorna Maseko is making up for all the years of eating very little to fit into her tutu with a new career as a celebrity home cook. But how did she go from mastering plies to being queen of sautes?



"I am making up for all the years of not eating," laughs the Top Billing presenter. "I've always enjoyed hosting people at home and that comes with some level of cooking but being on Celebrity MasterChef ignited my passion to become the quintessential home cook."..