Qualifications aren't all that counts, says self-taught celeb chef Lorna Maseko
22 September 2019 - 00:00
Former ballerina Lorna Maseko is making up for all the years of eating very little to fit into her tutu with a new career as a celebrity home cook. But how did she go from mastering plies to being queen of sautes?
"I am making up for all the years of not eating," laughs the Top Billing presenter. "I've always enjoyed hosting people at home and that comes with some level of cooking but being on Celebrity MasterChef ignited my passion to become the quintessential home cook."..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.