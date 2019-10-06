Food

Red Chamber restaurant: a Joburg legend 30 years in the making

Emma Chen will happily share the story behind her iconic Chinese eatery, but she'll never divulge the secret behind her equally famous cucumber salad

06 October 2019 - 00:00 By Hilary Biller

Restaurateur Emma Chen, who celebrated the 30th anniversary of her Red Chamber restaurant recently, shares the story from humble beginnings to the award-winning Hyde Park Corner restaurant it is today:

Early in 1989, I turned 30 and felt the need to do something about my career. I had been in South Africa since the early 1980's and had been a student at various universities, waitressing and working as a kitchen hand here and there...

