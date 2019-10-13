Joburg's dw eleven-13 celebrates a decade of turning food into fine art

Chef Marthinus Ferreira's flavours are as instantly recognisable as Irma Stern's brushstrokes

Great chefs, like all great artists, are known by their signature styles. Were a food aficionado to visit a gallery lined with dishes prepared by famous chefs, she would probably recognise the creators by their combinations of flavours and textures - just as you'd know a work by Irma Stern, Vincent van Gogh or Mary Sibande.



Chef Marthinus Ferreira has been making art at dw eleven-13, his gallery in Dunkeld, Johannesburg, for 10 years. In that time, regular patrons have come to know and love his work. With great delicacy, he transforms familiar sensations into utterly new experiences that are still somehow rooted in their origins: known and yet unknown...