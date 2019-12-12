Gold rush: A taste of Swartland olive oil

But head towards the Riebeek Valley and that gold gives way to green, as vineyards, famous for their concentrated reds and complex whites, vie for space with verdant, dusky olive groves.

Though still a lesser-known crop than grapes in this area, Swartland olives and their resulting olive oil are fast becoming known as products of integrity.

At the forefront of this movement are three local producers, Darling Olives, Andante and Olive Boutique. They are taking what was previously considered a secondary crop to wine and turning it into liquid gold.