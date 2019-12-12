The 10 recipes most Googled by SA's foodies this year

Old-school classics dominate the list of recipes that South Africans scoured the vast cookbook known as the internet for in 2019. That's according to search engine giant Google's annual Year in Search report.

Google's top 10 most-searched recipe list, which features Easter classics and family friendly dishes like lasagne and chicken pie, is topped by the intriguingly named Pornstar Martini. Made from a mix of vanilla-flavoured vodka, fresh granadilla puree, passion fruit liqueur and vanilla syrup, this cocktail is served with a shot of bubbly.