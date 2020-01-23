Seconds anyone? Enjoy some of SA's finest wines at a fraction of the price

There are times to splurge on a great bottle, and there are times to treat your credit card with a little compassion. January is one of the latter.

But that’s no reason to hold back on a great glass of wine, as many of the Cape’s award-winning producers offer superb “second-label” wines. They’re usually crafted from younger vineyards, or fruit that doesn’t quite make the cut for the flagship label, but in the hands of the same winemakers they over-deliver on value and quality.

The Kloof Street range is a fine example of just that. Acclaimed winemaker Andrea Mullineux is the talent behind this affordable selection, and while her flagship releases under the Mullineux & Leeu Family Wines label sell for north of R1,000, Kloof Street won’t leave a huge hole in your pocket.

The Kloof Street Swartland Rouge (R130) is drawn from eight vineyards across the region with tinta barocca, syrah, grenache, cinsault and carignan delivering perfume, fruit, spice and body. The Kloof Street Chenin Blanc (R105) relies on the star grape of the Swartland, drawn from three old vineyards planted more than 38 years ago.