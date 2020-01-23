Food

Seconds anyone? Enjoy some of SA's finest wines at a fraction of the price

If your alcohol budget has a New Year’s hangover, look out for these second-label wines from some of the the country's leading producers, writes Richard Holmes

23 January 2020 - 00:00 By Richard Holmes
Many award-winning producers offer superb second-label wines at cheaper prices than their flagship labels.
Many award-winning producers offer superb second-label wines at cheaper prices than their flagship labels.
Image: 123RF/ iakovenko

There are times to splurge on a great bottle, and there are times to treat your credit card with a little compassion. January is one of the latter.

But that’s no reason to hold back on a great glass of wine, as many of the Cape’s award-winning producers offer superb “second-label” wines. They’re usually crafted from younger vineyards, or fruit that doesn’t quite make the cut for the flagship label, but in the hands of the same winemakers they over-deliver on value and quality.

The Kloof Street range is a fine example of just that. Acclaimed winemaker Andrea Mullineux is the talent behind this affordable selection, and while her flagship releases under the Mullineux & Leeu Family Wines label sell for north of R1,000, Kloof Street won’t leave a huge hole in your pocket.

The Kloof Street Swartland Rouge (R130) is drawn from eight vineyards across the region with tinta barocca, syrah, grenache, cinsault and carignan delivering perfume, fruit, spice and body. The Kloof Street Chenin Blanc (R105) relies on the star grape of the Swartland, drawn from three old vineyards planted more than 38 years ago.

Kloof Street, Secateurs and Seriously Old Dirt are three good examples of second-label wines.
Kloof Street, Secateurs and Seriously Old Dirt are three good examples of second-label wines.
Image: Supplied

Just down the road, Adi Badenhorst is something of a cult figure in the Swartland, excelling at everything from fine wine to agave spirit.

The AA Badenhorst Family Wines are a fine choice for special occasions, but his Secateurs range offers remarkable value for everyday drinking, with a red blend, chenin blanc and rosé, priced between R119 and R149. There’s the same skilled winemaking, at a fraction of the price.

That applies just as neatly to Seriously Old Dirt by Vilafonté, a Bordeaux-style blend of cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, merlot and malbec from vineyards on the border of Stellenbosch and Paarl.

Vilafonté’s flagship Series C and Series M have garnered global acclaim and rightly become local icons, but they come with a hefty price tag. A bottle of Seriously Old Dirt by Vilafonté, on the other hand, sells for around R250 a bottle. A fine addition to the wine rack to tide you over until payday.


Image: Supplied

This article was originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guide. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

10 alcohol names you've probably been mispronouncing

Have you been wanting to try Japanese rice wine, but avoided ordering it because you don't know how to pronounce "sake"? Perhaps you've been put off ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Six local rosé wines to get you feeling in the pink this summer

Taking inspiration from a supercool international wine brand, we say 'Yes way, rosé!'
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Why Mphumeleli Ndlangisa isn’t your conventional winemaker

The founder of Magna Carta Wines is proof that you don't need to own a vineyard, or use machines or chemicals, to produce superior sips
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Real-life dramas, legal woes laid bare in 'Kwa Mam’Mkhize' reality show Lifestyle
  2. Yes, you can drive from Joburg to Cape Town using only dirt roads Travel
  3. From lavish wedding to non-royals: A timeline of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's ... Lifestyle
  4. Charlize Theron dons R224,000 bracelet on her head to hide her roots The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2020 Screen Actors' Guild Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

SAHRC and Mpianzi family ‘blocked’ from visiting scene of boy’s death
SAHRC and Mpianzi family ‘blocked’ from visiting scene of boy’s death