Seconds anyone? Enjoy some of SA's finest wines at a fraction of the price
If your alcohol budget has a New Year’s hangover, look out for these second-label wines from some of the the country's leading producers, writes Richard Holmes
There are times to splurge on a great bottle, and there are times to treat your credit card with a little compassion. January is one of the latter.
But that’s no reason to hold back on a great glass of wine, as many of the Cape’s award-winning producers offer superb “second-label” wines. They’re usually crafted from younger vineyards, or fruit that doesn’t quite make the cut for the flagship label, but in the hands of the same winemakers they over-deliver on value and quality.
The Kloof Street range is a fine example of just that. Acclaimed winemaker Andrea Mullineux is the talent behind this affordable selection, and while her flagship releases under the Mullineux & Leeu Family Wines label sell for north of R1,000, Kloof Street won’t leave a huge hole in your pocket.
The Kloof Street Swartland Rouge (R130) is drawn from eight vineyards across the region with tinta barocca, syrah, grenache, cinsault and carignan delivering perfume, fruit, spice and body. The Kloof Street Chenin Blanc (R105) relies on the star grape of the Swartland, drawn from three old vineyards planted more than 38 years ago.
Just down the road, Adi Badenhorst is something of a cult figure in the Swartland, excelling at everything from fine wine to agave spirit.
The AA Badenhorst Family Wines are a fine choice for special occasions, but his Secateurs range offers remarkable value for everyday drinking, with a red blend, chenin blanc and rosé, priced between R119 and R149. There’s the same skilled winemaking, at a fraction of the price.
That applies just as neatly to Seriously Old Dirt by Vilafonté, a Bordeaux-style blend of cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, merlot and malbec from vineyards on the border of Stellenbosch and Paarl.
Vilafonté’s flagship Series C and Series M have garnered global acclaim and rightly become local icons, but they come with a hefty price tag. A bottle of Seriously Old Dirt by Vilafonté, on the other hand, sells for around R250 a bottle. A fine addition to the wine rack to tide you over until payday.
