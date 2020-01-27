Food

Drinks

Wines of the Cape west coast

Here are four Cape west coast wine estates – and a few key varietals – that should be on your radar now.

27 January 2020 - 09:56 By Georgia East
Your new summer faves: white wines from the west coast.
Your new summer faves: white wines from the west coast.
Image: Georgia East

Dry, flinty and best served with seafood, the wines cultivated on the Cape west coast are immediately recognisable for their mineral appeal.

And with summer now at its zenith, there’s no better time to acquaint oneself with the wines produced on this coastline.

Thanks to the ocean that shapes their terroir, white varietals grown on the west coast have a distinct sapidity – a strong mineral base provided by the Sandveld soil in which most vineyards are established, coupled with salt spray and sea mists off the icy Atlantic.

Known as “cold weather white wines”, varietals such as sauvignon blanc, chenin blanc and chardonnay grown in the area tend to mature better than their warm-weather counterparts. The colder climate means that the sugars naturally found in white varietals take longer to materialise, thus allowing the wines to mature at a gentler rate.

Whether you are visiting the area for the weekend and wanting to return with a souvenir, or ordering online for delivery wherever you happen to be, a sip of any of the wines from these estates is sure to conjure up memories of sun-kissed skin, seafood braais and summer feasting.

Fryer's Cove winery is situated in the small seaside village of Doringbaai.
Fryer's Cove winery is situated in the small seaside village of Doringbaai.
Image: Georgia East

FRYER'S COVE VINEYARDS

DORINGBAAI

Teetering on the edge of a rocky outcrop that seems to be crumbling into a wild ocean, Fryer’s Cove winery has all the romance of a poem by John Keats.

Occupying what was previously part of a crayfish factory (an abalone farm still resides next door), the winery cellars grapes from surrounding estates such as Kookfontein and Die Kraal.

While best known for their Bamboes Bay Sauvignon Blanc, Fryer’s Cove also does a notable pinot noir that pairs exceptionally well with spit-roasted Sandveld lamb.

PS About Doringbaai:

Best accessed from a dirt road out of Lambert’s Bay, this small coastal town makes for a very enjoyable outing – and Fryer's Cove winery’s The Jetty restaurant serves up some of the most delicious fried snoek on the West Coast.

Seasalter has become one of Groote Post's best-known wines.
Seasalter has become one of Groote Post's best-known wines.
Image: Georgia East

GROOTE POST

DARLING

A well-known name in South African wine, Groote Post is a sauvignon blanc stalwart. Boasting a range of different soils thanks to its hilly location, the farm is so close to the ocean that from the highest point, one can see waves breaking on nearby Grotto Bay beach.

It’s this proximity hat birthed Groote Post’s most famous wine – Seasalter.

A blend of 90% sauvignon blanc and 10% sémillon, Seasalter encapsulates typical West Coast minerality coupled with hints of kelp and a vibrant saline acidity.

But Seasalter is far from being the only jewel in Groote Post’s crown.

Winemaker Lukas Wentzel also excels with the estate’s riesling, Kapokberg chardonnay and the popular Old Man’s Blend White.

Sir Lambert is a boutique winery based in the West Coast fishing village of Lambert's Bay.
Sir Lambert is a boutique winery based in the West Coast fishing village of Lambert's Bay.
Image: Georgia East
The Sir Lambert vineyards' sea-facing location means that ocean mists cool the grapes

SIR LAMBERT

LAMBERT'S BAY

The wine of choice for anyone enjoying lunch in this bustling fishing town, Sir Lambert is an offering that no one should overlook. This boutique winery only offers two varietals – sauvignon blanc and shiraz – from their 10ha vineyard.

Specialising in wines full of character and integrity, the Sir Lambert vineyards’ sea-facing location means that early morning ocean mists cool the grapes, while the summer heat of the Sandveld ripens the fruit each afternoon.

Kookfontein makes just one wine, and yes, it's an exceptional sauvignon blanc.
Kookfontein makes just one wine, and yes, it's an exceptional sauvignon blanc.
Image: Georgia East

KOOKFONTEIN

LAMBERT'S BAY

As with many farms based in the Sandveld region, Kookfontein’s predominant crop is potatoes. Cultivars like the Electra, Mondial, Sifra and waxy Nicola share soil space with a single block vineyard specialising exclusively in sauvignon blanc.

Owner Joos Engelbrecht and partner Theunette van Heerden planted the vineyards in front of their ancestral 19th-century farmhouse  – a move that is not only picturesque but also allows the vines to be irrigated by the nearby Jackal’s Creek as well as the ancient aquifer for which the farm is named.

The soil itself lies on farocrete bedrock, which also lends a flinty minerality to the wines, giving them a distinctive salty, dusty flavour that provides the ultimate pairing with seafood and shellfish.

Kookfontein began bottling its single vineyard sauvignon blanc in 2010, with the wines cellared at Fryer’s Cove winery in nearby Doringbaai. The grapes are harvested by local farmhands, making the entire process a truly west coast endeavour that results in a fuller-bodied wine with a citrus undertone.

Prepare for a stripped down, no-nonsense year in food

Studio H founder Hannerie Visser outlines the key food trends that will shape the coming year – and the decade beyond.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

A case for crayfish

Reeling in the reality about the country’s most controversial crustacean
Lifestyle
1 week ago

10 alcohol names you've probably been mispronouncing

Have you been wanting to try Japanese rice wine, but avoided ordering it because you don't know how to pronounce "sake"? Perhaps you've been put off ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. My life's too beautiful for anyone to pee on my parade, says Charlize Theron Lifestyle
  2. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | January 26 to February 1 2020 Lifestyle
  3. From bags to brunch: Louis Vuitton set to open its first restaurant Food
  4. Mfundi Vundla and son team up for SA 'Western' flick with a colonial flavour Lifestyle
  5. Real-life dramas, legal woes laid bare in 'Kwa Mam’Mkhize' reality show Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee