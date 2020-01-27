Wines of the Cape west coast

Dry, flinty and best served with seafood, the wines cultivated on the Cape west coast are immediately recognisable for their mineral appeal.

And with summer now at its zenith, there’s no better time to acquaint oneself with the wines produced on this coastline.

Thanks to the ocean that shapes their terroir, white varietals grown on the west coast have a distinct sapidity – a strong mineral base provided by the Sandveld soil in which most vineyards are established, coupled with salt spray and sea mists off the icy Atlantic.

Known as “cold weather white wines”, varietals such as sauvignon blanc, chenin blanc and chardonnay grown in the area tend to mature better than their warm-weather counterparts. The colder climate means that the sugars naturally found in white varietals take longer to materialise, thus allowing the wines to mature at a gentler rate.

Whether you are visiting the area for the weekend and wanting to return with a souvenir, or ordering online for delivery wherever you happen to be, a sip of any of the wines from these estates is sure to conjure up memories of sun-kissed skin, seafood braais and summer feasting.