A case for crayfish

Whether cooked on the braai and liberally brushed with garlic butter or smothered in a creamy sauce, there’s no question that crayfish is a South African seafood favourite.

Which is probably why, even though the sepia-toned snapshots of the bacchanalia enjoyed in the 1970s and 1980s have given way to red lists and the removal of crayfish from most menus, the demand for this costly crustacean has not abated.

The increased call for crayfish has seen the numbers of this slow-growing shellfish, particularly that of the west coast rock lobster (Jasus lalandii), drastically decline over the past three decades. Bloated quotas, unscrupulous government deals and illegal fishing have caused the unchecked looting of the west coast’s “red gold” — and the result is that Jasus lalandii has ended up on the South African Sustainable Seafood Initiative’s (Sassi's) red list.

While aquaculture and marine farming have played a role in feeding the appetite for crayfish, and the use of east coast rock lobster (Panulirus homarus rubellus) has aided in alleviating the pressure on Jasus lalandii stocks, the west coast rock lobster has remained on the red list.

Food enthusiasts active in the promotion of the consumption of sustainable seafood have lambasted restaurants still serving crayfish, outing eateries on social media and making the public aware that eating crayfish is akin to taboo. But while the drive in promoting sustainable seafood consumption may come from a good place, it’s not always the best approach to the crayfish issue.