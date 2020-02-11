Springbok chefs to take on giants of cuisine at the Culinary Olympics

If you need another excuse to back our boys, and two equally talented women, the Springbok Culinary Team is gunning for gold at this year’s IKA Culinary Olympics in Stuttgart, Germany.

The national culinary team will compete with 2,000 chefs from more than 70 countries in one of the most prestigious and well-seasoned international culinary arts competitions. SA has been showcasing home-grown culinary talent on this Olympian stage for 40 years.

Stephen Billingham, former president of the SA Chefs Association and owner of HTA School of Culinary Art, said: “This team represents all of us — our people, cultures, hospitality, business, and the diversity and quality of our food from our country and our seas.”