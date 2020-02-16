Food

Food History

The history of milkshakes: did you know they used to have eggs in them?

16 February 2020 - 00:00 By Andrew Unsworth

No one person can lay claim to inventing milkshakes: they evolved out of earlier drinks thanks to the modern mechanisation of the kitchen. But one US city can lay claim to them, the Atlanta Constitution did just that in 1886 - the year that Johannesburg was founded.

In the first printed reference to milkshakes, it describes a shaken drink of crushed ice and sweetened milk: "The newest Atlanta drink is 'milk shake'. You get it at the soda fountain. The mixer of cooling beverages pours out a glass of sweet milk, puts in a big spoonful of crushed ice, puts in a mixture of unknown ingredients, draws a bit of any desired sirup [sic], shakes the mixture in a tin can, like a barkeeper mixes lemonade, sprinkles a little nutmeg on the foaming milk until it looks something like a Tom and Jerry [an eggnog drink], sits it out for you and you pay five cents. 'Milk shake' is an Atlanta drink. Atlanta is nothing if not original."..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Best and worst dressed A-listers on the #SONA2020 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Mandla, Rabia are Sona fashion goals - four times they rocked red carpet Lifestyle
  3. This iconic Madiba car vanished 30 years ago - now it may have been found Lifestyle
  4. IN PICS | The strange and the sublime: fashion on the #Sona2020 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Zozi Tunzi was a 'regal African queen' in her Sona gown, says celeb designer The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Politicians react to SONA 2020
#SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know