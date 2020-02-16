Food History

The history of milkshakes: did you know they used to have eggs in them?

No one person can lay claim to inventing milkshakes: they evolved out of earlier drinks thanks to the modern mechanisation of the kitchen. But one US city can lay claim to them, the Atlanta Constitution did just that in 1886 - the year that Johannesburg was founded.



In the first printed reference to milkshakes, it describes a shaken drink of crushed ice and sweetened milk: "The newest Atlanta drink is 'milk shake'. You get it at the soda fountain. The mixer of cooling beverages pours out a glass of sweet milk, puts in a big spoonful of crushed ice, puts in a mixture of unknown ingredients, draws a bit of any desired sirup [sic], shakes the mixture in a tin can, like a barkeeper mixes lemonade, sprinkles a little nutmeg on the foaming milk until it looks something like a Tom and Jerry [an eggnog drink], sits it out for you and you pay five cents. 'Milk shake' is an Atlanta drink. Atlanta is nothing if not original."..