Food

Festivals

Spend a well-oiled weekend at the Riebeek Valley Olive Festival

Sample the best of local olives, oil and wine as the Swartland comes together to celebrate its myriad tastes in May 2020

25 February 2020 - 10:59 By Georgia East
Kloovenburg Estate is one of the venues for the 2020 Riebeek Valley Olive Festival.
Image: Georgia East

The popular Riebeek Valley Olive Festival has received a makeover to be ready for the new decade.

Reimagined to include wine and olive master classes, tastings, wine and oil blending and intimate long table lunches, the festival will offer a range of exciting events to tempt olive-lovers and oenophiles (wine connoisseurs) alike.

Taking place in the historic heart of the Swartland – Riebeek Kasteel and the neighbouring town of Riebeek West – over the weekend of May 9-10, this year's festival will showcase the area’s finest olive estates and their award-winning produce.

Drawing in visitors with an abundance of olives, wine and the charisma of the towns, the festival has five participating venues for guests to enjoy.

THE VENUES

Enjoy an alfresco lunch beneath the oak trees at Kloovenberg Estate.
Image: Georgia East

1. Kloovenburg Estate

Pique the appetite with a bespoke olive tasting at Kloovenburg Estate and sip on their flinty Sauvignon Blanc – grown in the highest vineyards in the valley – as you enjoy an al fresco lunch beneath the oak trees.

Take part in a guided tour through Kloovenburg’s olive groves and witness how the fruit is pressed for its liquid gold, or see how best to prune an olive tree.

2. Allesverloren Wine Estate

Visit the Swartland’s oldest estate, Allesverloren,– and meet winemaker Wilhelm de Vries over an exclusive tasting of the estate’s Fine Old Vintage range of fortified wines.

You can also join both Wilhelm and fifth-generation cellar master Danie Malan for a long-table dinner of local food paired with Allesverloren’s delicious wines.

3. Meerhof Wines

Descend into the cool depths of Meerhof Wines' cellar for a private tasting with winemaker Jaco Brand, or join him in his popular wine and truffle master class, where guests can sit back and enjoy the spectacular views from this lofty estate while sipping on Meerhof’s moreish Grenache.

Riebeek Valley Wine Co is offering visitors the chance to blend their own wine with winemaker Alecia Boshoff.
Image: Georgia East

4. Riebeek Valley Wine Co.

Embrace your inner winemaker at the Riebeek Valley Wine Co.

Freshly rebranded from old favourite Riebeek Cellars, this estate offers visitors the chance to blend their own wine with winemaker Alecia Boshoff.

Sample a fruity cinsault, a robust cabernet sauvignon and a spicy shiraz, and then create your very own blend, and discover just how complex a task this can be.

5. Olive Boutique

Finally, explore the olive with some of the best names in the business at Olive Boutique.

With unfiltered olive oil, bottled olives and olive beauty products to artisanal foods and craft cocktails on offer here, owners Derek and Susan invite visitors to eat, drink and become better acquainted with this ancient ingredient.

As it stocks a wide range of products made by the estates listed in the EVOOSA guide, Olive Boutique offers a comprehensive overview of olive and olive oil production in the area.

WHERE TO STAY

Vineyard Views Country House

Vineyard Views Country House is set on a private vineyard in the heart of Riebeek Kasteel.
Image: Georgia East

Why not make a weekend out of it and stay in luxury at Vineyard Views Country House. Set on a private vineyard in the heart of Riebeek Kasteel, owners Gareth and Grant welcome guests with their local knowledge, excellent food and lively soirees on their shaded stoep.

Remember, no visit to Riebeek Kasteel is complete without one of Mama Cucina’s famed pizzas. Be sure to book and order either from the a la carte menu or indulge in their selection of blackboard specials.

Ruby Rose Country House

Ruby Rose Country House has a delightful swimming pool.
Image: Georgia East

Full of contemporary charm, Ruby Rose Country House in Riebeek West caters to those seeking a comfortable base from which to explore the valley.

Offering accommodation in both the Victorian manor as well as garden suites, this family-friendly guesthouse also boasts a braai area and swimming pool for those willing to brave the autumn chill.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: The R150 Weekend Passport to the Riebeek Valley Olive Festival ensures two-day access to all the participating venues, a branded wine glass memento and three wine tastings. Master classes and long tables are not included in the passport. Space is limited and booking is essential.

