Spend a well-oiled weekend at the Riebeek Valley Olive Festival

The popular Riebeek Valley Olive Festival has received a makeover to be ready for the new decade.

Reimagined to include wine and olive master classes, tastings, wine and oil blending and intimate long table lunches, the festival will offer a range of exciting events to tempt olive-lovers and oenophiles (wine connoisseurs) alike.

Taking place in the historic heart of the Swartland – Riebeek Kasteel and the neighbouring town of Riebeek West – over the weekend of May 9-10, this year's festival will showcase the area’s finest olive estates and their award-winning produce.

Drawing in visitors with an abundance of olives, wine and the charisma of the towns, the festival has five participating venues for guests to enjoy.