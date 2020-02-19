Enjoy dialled-down fine-dining in a forest setting at Franschhoek's Arkeste

Views are two a penny in Franschhoek, shady forest glades not so much. So it’s a delightful surprise after climbing the mountainside to Arkeste on Chamonix Wine estate when we leave the panoramic view at the parking lot and descend into the dappled shade of tall forest trees.

Surrounded by green leaves and birdsong, whitewashed building spilling out to a wide wooden deck over the kloof forest floor, Arkeste has an alpine feel – simple and unpretentious.

After a long and varied career, culminating in eight years at Tokara and opening RiffelCarstens consultancy with Reuben Riffel, chef Richard Carstens is enjoying doing his own thing since opening in October, getting away from the glitz of fine-dining and focusing on the food.

“It’s the food I love to cook,” he says. “It’s the evolution of my cuisine and all my influences over almost 30 years. I’ve gone back to more of the French, contemporary, taking some classics and relooking them. But I love Japanese cuisine, so I bring in those elements as well.”