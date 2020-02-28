Food

WATCH | How to make crunchy chip-crumbed fish, three ways

Put a fresh spin on fish and chips by using different flavoured potato crisps for the coating instead of boring breadcrumbs

28 February 2020 - 09:04 By Foodies of SA

1. FRIED SALT AND VINEGAR CHIP-CRUMBED FISH FILLETS  

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 bag crinkle-cut salt and vinegar chips

1 cup flour

2 eggs, beaten

1 x 500g box Sea Harvest Frozen Hake Fillets, defrosted

1 ½ cups cooking oil

Fried salt and vinegar chip-crumbed fish fillets.
Image: Foodies of SA/YouTube

To serve:

Coleslaw

Boiled baby potatoes

Lemon wedges

Tartare sauce

Method:

  1. Place the chips in a resealable bag and crush with a rolling pin. Place in a bowl.
  2. Place the beaten egg and flour in separate bowls.
  3. Coat the defrosted fish in flour, dip in egg and coat in the chip crumb. Repeat the flour, egg and crumb dipping process until all the fish has been coated.
  4. Place the cooking oil in a pan on medium-high heat. Once small bubbles start to form, place fillets in the hot oil and shallow-fry until golden and crispy. Place on paper towel to absorb excess oil.
  5. Serve the fried fish with the coleslaw, boiled baby potatoes, lemon wedges and tartare sauce.

2. BAKED FRUIT CHUTNEY CHIP-CRUMBED FISH NUGGETS

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 bag crinkle-cut fruit chutney chips

1 cup flour

2 eggs, beaten

1 x 450g box Sea Harvest Frozen Hake Medallions, defrosted and cut into even-sized nuggets (four nuggets per medallion)

Baked fruit chutney chip-crumbed fish nuggets.
Image: Foodies of SA/YouTube

To serve:

Tomato sauce

Peas

Thickly cut potato wedges, baked

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.
  2. Place the chips in a resealable bag and crush with a rolling pin. Place in a bowl.
  3. Place the beaten egg and flour in separate bowls.
  4. Coat the defrosted fish in flour, dip in egg and coat in the chip crumb. Repeat the flour, egg and crumb dipping process until all the fish has been coated.
  5. Place the nuggets on a greased baking tray and bake for 20-25 minutes until golden and crispy. Serve with tomato sauce, peas and baked potato wedges.

3. FRIED SPICY TORTILLA CHIP-CRUMBED FISH STRIPS

Serves: 4

1 bag crinkle-cut spicy tortilla chips

1 cup flour

2 eggs, beaten

1 x 500g box Sea Harvest Frozen Hake Fillets, defrosted and sliced into strips

3 cups cooking oil

Fried spicy tortilla chip-crumbed fish strips.
Image: Foodies of SA

To serve:

Mayonnaise

Method:

  1. Place the chips in a resealable bag and crush with a rolling pin. Place in a bowl.
  2. Place the beaten egg and flour in separate bowls.
  3. Coat the defrosted fish in flour, dip in egg and coat in the chip crumb. Repeat the flour, egg and crumb dipping process until all the fish has been coated.
  4. Place the cooking oil in a pan on medium-high heat. Once small bubbles start to form, place the fish strips in the hot oil and shallow-fry until golden and crispy. Place on paper towel to absorb excess oil.
  5. Serve the fried fish in a basket with the mayonnaise. 

